Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nuremberg v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Nuremberg
- 26Mathenia
- 8Bauer
- 28Mühl
- 4Almeida Santos
- 23Leibold
- 27Costa Pereira
- 18Behrens
- 29Erras
- 10Kerk
- 17Löwen
- 9Ishak
Substitutes
- 1Bredlow
- 14Kubo
- 16Ilicevic
- 31Petrák
- 33Margreitter
- 37Tillman
- 38Rhein
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 25Müller
- 18Goretzka
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 10Robben
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 19Davies
- 22Gnabry
- 35Renato Sanches
- 39Hoffmann
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
Home TeamNurembergAway TeamBayern Munich
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Ewerton (1. FC Nürnberg).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Tim Leibold.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robert Bauer.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.