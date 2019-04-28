German Bundesliga
Nuremberg0Bayern Munich0

Nuremberg v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Nuremberg

  • 26Mathenia
  • 8Bauer
  • 28Mühl
  • 4Almeida Santos
  • 23Leibold
  • 27Costa Pereira
  • 18Behrens
  • 29Erras
  • 10Kerk
  • 17Löwen
  • 9Ishak

Substitutes

  • 1Bredlow
  • 14Kubo
  • 16Ilicevic
  • 31Petrák
  • 33Margreitter
  • 37Tillman
  • 38Rhein

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 25Müller
  • 18Goretzka
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 10Robben
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 19Davies
  • 22Gnabry
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 39Hoffmann
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamNurembergAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ewerton (1. FC Nürnberg).

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.

Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Tim Leibold.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robert Bauer.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31225479295071
2B Dortmund31216474403469
3RB Leipzig31197559243564
4Frankfurt31159758352354
5B Mgladbach311561049381151
6B Leverkusen31163125749851
7Hoffenheim311311766452150
8Wolfsburg31147105246649
9Werder Bremen31121095346746
10Düsseldorf31124154460-1640
11Hertha Berlin31910124148-737
12Mainz31106153752-1536
13Freiburg31711134056-1632
14Augsburg3187164759-1231
15Schalke3186173654-1830
16Stuttgart3166192867-3924
17Nuremberg31310182456-3219
18Hannover3146212666-4018
View full German Bundesliga table

