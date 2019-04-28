Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Madrid 0.
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid: La Liga giants lose to bottom side
Real Madrid were stunned by La Liga's bottom club Rayo Vallecano, who kept their slim hopes of survival alive.
It is the first time Real have lost to a team bottom of the league since 2004.
Boss Zinedine Zidane made eight changes to his team as he continues to experiment with his third-placed squad, who have little to play for.
Adrian Embarba scored the only goal for Rayo from a video assistant referee-awarded penalty following a Jesus Vallejo foul on Javi Guerra.
The referee did not initially award a penalty. Real broke and Gareth Bale had a shot saved before the referee viewed the incident on a screen and gave a spot-kick.
Had Bale scored, it would have been disallowed.
Embarba sent Thibaut Courtois, playing for the first time under Zidane, the wrong way in what proved to be the winner.
He is now Rayo's joint second top scorer this season with four goals. Their main goalscorer Raul de Tomas was ineligible because he is on loan from Real.
Madrid minnows Vallecano - who had only won one of their previous 13 games - are six points adrift of safety with three games to go.
Real's struggles continue
- Real Madrid have now lost 10 La Liga matches this season - their most in a campaign since 2008-09, when they also lost 10.
- They have lost in 16 games in all competitions - also level with 2008-09.
- This is the first time they have failed to score in consecutive games under Zidane, including his previous two-and-a-half-year spell in charge. They drew 0-0 at Getafe, in another Madrid derby, on Thursday.
- Karim Benzema, who missed this game with an injury, was their only goalscorer in the whole of April. He has netted their most recent eight goals.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
- 1García
- 2Román Triguero
- 21Ba
- 23Gálvez
- 7Moreno Lopera
- 3AgboBooked at 90mins
- 15SuárezBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMedránat 77'minutes
- 11Embarba
- 22PozoSubstituted forTrejoat 85'minutes
- 14Dias CorreiaSubstituted forGarcíaat 78'minutes
- 24Guerra Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 4Medrán
- 8Trejo
- 12Imbula
- 13Dimitrievski
- 17Advíncula
- 18García
- 20Velázquez
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 79mins
- 5Varane
- 3VallejoBooked at 22mins
- 12MarceloBooked at 86mins
- 18Llorente
- 8Kroos
- 10ModricBooked at 28minsSubstituted forIscoat 74'minutes
- 24CeballosSubstituted forDíazat 61'minutes
- 7MarianoBooked at 62minsSubstituted forVázquezat 82'minutes
- 11Bale
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Nacho
- 14Casemiro
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 13,273
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Madrid 0.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Alberto García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Uche Agbo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche Agbo (Rayo Vallecano).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Uche Agbo (Rayo Vallecano) because of an injury.
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uche Agbo (Rayo Vallecano).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Moreno (Rayo Vallecano).
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tito (Rayo Vallecano).
Booking
Marcelo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Adrián Embarba with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Óscar Trejo replaces José Pozo.
Attempt missed. Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Medrán with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Mariano.
Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Álvaro Medrán (Rayo Vallecano).
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García replaces Bebé.
Foul by Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid).
Álex Moreno (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro Medrán replaces Mario Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Bebé tries a through ball, but Álex Moreno is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Alberto García.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.