Wayne Routledge: Winger wants to 'sort out' Swansea City future

Wayne Routledge has made over 250 appearances in all competitions for Swansea since August 2011

Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge is hopeful over remaining at the Championship club beyond the end of the season.

The 34-year-old joined from Newcastle United in 2011 and is the senior figure in the Swansea dressing room.

But the former Crystal Palace, Spurs, QPR and Aston Villa player's current contract expires this summer.

"Hopefully with a bit of luck we can sort something out," Routledge said.

"I've been here a long time and I've got my family here. I'm sure we'll have talks and see what can be done."

Manager Graham Potter said earlier in April that Routledge could be offered the chance to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea's unlikely Championship play-off hopes came to an end on Saturday when they were held to a draw at home by Hull City.

The club have previously made clear their difficulties in adapting financially to life outside the Premier League following relegation from the top-flight in May 2018.

They are dealing with a budget deficit of more than £30m and are seeking redundancies among all staff other than players and boss Potter.

Routledge says changes are inevitable following last season's relegation but says the future under Potter looks bright despite failing to make the play-offs.

Graham Potter was appointed Swansea City's manager on a three-year deal in June 2018

"It's a rebuilding exercise and it's just the best way of going about it really," Routledge added.

"There's a lot of moving parts and things will happen that you like and things will happen that you don't like.

"It all depends on what happens in the summer and we go from there.

"The ideas are slowly being embedded into the team and you can see that the fans enjoy it more.

"The players enjoy playing it and it's a good workplace - everyone comes in every day and enjoys themselves."

Oli McBurnie's double put Swansea in control against Hull City but Hull scored twice in the last 13 minutes, through Jarrod Bowen and Nouha Dicko, to end their top-six hopes.

Potter's side are home to Derby County on Tuesday and end their campaign at Blackburn Rovers next Saturday.

"To throw away a 2-0 lead is something that we're not proud of," Routledge said.

"We've got two more games and we'll go into them and play as well as we can and get six points.

"But it almost feels like an anti-climax because of the way we've been going."