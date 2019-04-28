Paul Wilkinson: Truro City caretaker manager refuses to rule out longer stay at Treyew Road

Paul Wilkinson has previously been caretaker manager at Grimsby Town

Truro City caretaker manager Paul Wilkinson says he has not ruled out taking the job on a permanent basis.

The former Grimsby Town and Northampton Town coach came in after Leigh Robinson was sacked a month ago but could not stop Truro from being relegated.

"There's possibilities," Wilkinson told BBC Radio Cornwall when asked if he could stay at Treyew Road.

"I've got meetings over the next couple of weeks, it's an exciting time with new ownership coming into the club."

City's final day 3-3 draw with Slough Town on Saturday saw the club finish second-from-bottom of National League South, two points from safety.

"There's lots of positive moves regarding everything, and I've been included in all of that, and I've enjoyed my time," Wilkinson added.

"The club needs to build now from the bottom up, it's important and there's a lot of things that need to be put in place and I've got a lot of things to discuss over the next couple of weeks.

"Everything's been in a positive frame of mind for me, so there's no reason why it can't happen. "