Alex Addai: Cheltenham Town forward agrees new one-year contract

Two of Alex Addai's three goals came in the FA Cup this season, with the third in the Checkatrade Trophy

Cheltenham Town forward Alex Addai has agreed a new one-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who would have been a free agent in the summer, has scored three goals in 29 appearances for the League Two Robins since joining from non-league Merstham 11 months ago.

The former Tottenham youngster is the second forward to agree a new deal after Luke Varney extended his stay.

He returned to the Cheltenham side in Saturday's win over Swindon after three months out with a hamstring injury.