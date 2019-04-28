Alex Addai: Cheltenham Town forward agrees new one-year contract
Cheltenham Town forward Alex Addai has agreed a new one-year contract.
The 25-year-old, who would have been a free agent in the summer, has scored three goals in 29 appearances for the League Two Robins since joining from non-league Merstham 11 months ago.
The former Tottenham youngster is the second forward to agree a new deal after Luke Varney extended his stay.
He returned to the Cheltenham side in Saturday's win over Swindon after three months out with a hamstring injury.