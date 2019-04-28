Alex Addai: Cheltenham Town forward agrees new one-year contract

Alex Addai
Two of Alex Addai's three goals came in the FA Cup this season, with the third in the Checkatrade Trophy

Cheltenham Town forward Alex Addai has agreed a new one-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who would have been a free agent in the summer, has scored three goals in 29 appearances for the League Two Robins since joining from non-league Merstham 11 months ago.

The former Tottenham youngster is the second forward to agree a new deal after Luke Varney extended his stay.

He returned to the Cheltenham side in Saturday's win over Swindon after three months out with a hamstring injury.

