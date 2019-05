Brad Walker has spent the second half of the season on loan at Wrexham from Shrewsbury Town

Wrexham will make a late call on midfielder Brad Walker ahead of the National League play-off eliminator against Eastleigh.

Walker has returned to training after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Eastleigh lost 2-0 at the Racecourse in December and were beaten 3-1 by the Welsh side in August.

The winners will be away to Salford in the semi-final on Sunday with the final at Wembley on Saturday, 11 May.