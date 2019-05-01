AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|46
|25
|14
|7
|73
|35
|38
|89
|2
|Solihull Moors
|46
|25
|11
|10
|73
|43
|30
|86
|3
|Salford
|46
|25
|10
|11
|77
|45
|32
|85
|4
|Wrexham
|46
|25
|9
|12
|58
|39
|19
|84
|5
|Fylde
|46
|22
|15
|9
|72
|41
|31
|81
|6
|Harrogate
|46
|21
|11
|14
|78
|57
|21
|74
|7
|Eastleigh
|46
|22
|8
|16
|62
|63
|-1
|74
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|46
|18
|13
|15
|64
|50
|14
|67
|9
|Gateshead
|46
|19
|9
|18
|52
|48
|4
|66
|10
|Sutton United
|46
|17
|14
|15
|55
|60
|-5
|65
|11
|Barrow
|46
|17
|13
|16
|52
|51
|1
|64
|12
|Bromley
|46
|16
|12
|18
|68
|69
|-1
|60
|13
|Barnet
|46
|16
|12
|18
|45
|50
|-5
|60
|14
|Dover
|46
|16
|12
|18
|58
|64
|-6
|60
|15
|Chesterfield
|46
|14
|17
|15
|55
|53
|2
|59
|16
|Halifax
|46
|13
|20
|13
|44
|43
|1
|59
|17
|Hartlepool
|46
|15
|14
|17
|56
|62
|-6
|59
|18
|Dag & Red
|46
|15
|11
|20
|50
|56
|-6
|56
|19
|Maidenhead United
|46
|16
|6
|24
|45
|70
|-25
|54
|20
|Boreham Wood
|46
|12
|16
|18
|53
|65
|-12
|52
|21
|Aldershot
|46
|11
|11
|24
|38
|67
|-29
|44
|22
|Braintree
|46
|11
|8
|27
|48
|78
|-30
|41
|23
|Havant & Waterlooville
|46
|9
|13
|24
|62
|84
|-22
|40
|24
|Maidstone United
|46
|9
|7
|30
|37
|82
|-45
|34