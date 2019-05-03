Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Unai Emery's Arsenal side have lost their last three league matches.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny is expected to be fit despite being substituted against Valencia because of fatigue.

Long-term injury absentees Rob Holding, Hector Bellerín, Aaron Ramsey, Denis Suarez and Danny Welbeck remain out.

Brighton winger Jose Izquierdo has been ruled out by a recurrence of knee cartilage damage.

Davy Propper is still sidelined by a hamstring injury, but Beram Kayal has overcome a similar complaint that forced his substitution last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Thursday's 3-1 first-leg win over Valencia in the Europa League semi-final was a timely boost for Arsenal, who've stumbled recently in the Premier League despite a top-four finish being there for the taking.

Four defeats in the past five games has left them little margin for error. If Tottenham and Chelsea both win and Arsenal don't beat Brighton, they won't be able to qualify for the Champions League via the league. The Europa League does still provide another potential route though for both the Gunners and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Brighton's Premier League status could be sorted before they even take to the pitch at The Emirates. They'll definitely be safe if Crystal Palace win at Cardiff on Saturday evening and will be all but assured of safety if Cardiff draw due to their superior goal difference.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "In any tough period, the next game is the best and first chance to change things.

"For us it's about the whole of the game - it's about trying to get a result, we know we'll have to be good defensively and a threat ourselves."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal's recent performances in the league have been very poor, as bad as anything we have seen from them in the past five years.

I know they lost to Crystal Palace in their previous home league game, but I would still fancy them to beat Brighton.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are undefeated in seven previous home matches with Brighton in all competitions, winning six and drawing one. The Gunners have conceded just once in those games.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in the last two meetings, having lost the previous five.

No team from the south coast has won a Premier League away game against Arsenal (D7, L25).

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost four of their past five Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 29.

The Gunners have also lost three league games in a row for the first time under Unai Emery - they've not lost four in a row in the top flight since March 1995 when Stewart Houston was in charge.

They have let in 49 Premier League goals this season. They could concede 50 or more goals in consecutive top-flight campaigns for the first time since 1982-83 and 1983-84.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs one goal to become the sixth Arsenal player to score 20 Premier League goals in a season.

Arsenal substitutes have scored 11 league goals this season, the joint most in the top flight along with Liverpool.

Brighton & Hove Albion