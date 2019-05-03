Rangers v Hibernian
- Hibernian are the only Scottish side that Rangers have faced under Steven Gerrard in all competitions without yet winning, with all three meetings being drawn.
- Hibs are unbeaten in their past three top-flight visits to Ibrox (W2 D1), last losing there in the Scottish Premiership back in January 2012.
- Rangers are looking to win five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time under Steven Gerrard, having won each of their past four in the Scottish Premiership.
- Hibernian remain unbeaten in their 10 league games under Paul Heckingbottom (W6 D4); indeed, only Celtic (24) have earned more points than Hibs (22) in the Scottish Premiership since he took charge, and they have picked up more than opponents Rangers (21).
- Including two against Aberdeen last time out, Rangers have scored 12 league penalties this season, 11 of which have been netted by James Tavernier; no other player has scored more than four in the Scottish Premiership this season.