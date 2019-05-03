Stoke City v Sheffield United

Blades boss Chris Wilder has now won promotion with all the three EFL clubs he has managed

Promoted Sheffield United head to Stoke still with an outside chance of claiming the Championship title.

Chris Wilder's side, who start the day second, three points behind Norwich City but with a better goal difference, must beat draw specialists Stoke and hope the leaders lose at Aston Villa.

Stoke will check on defender Tom Edwards (hip injury) after he missed last week's 0-0 draw at Millwall.

Blades boss Wilder looks likely to have a full squad available.

They have reported no injuries from last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Ipswich, when 23-goal top scorer Billy Sharp made his comeback from a hamstring problem.

Promotion was sealed the following day by Leeds United's controversial 1-1 draw with Villa.

Veteran former Scotland international midfielders Charlie Adam and Darren Fletcher could both make a final appearance for the Potters.

The club announced on Wednesday that Adam, Fletcher and goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard will all leave this summer when their contracts expire.

