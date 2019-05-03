Stoke City v Sheffield United
- From the section Championship
Promoted Sheffield United head to Stoke still with an outside chance of claiming the Championship title.
Chris Wilder's side, who start the day second, three points behind Norwich City but with a better goal difference, must beat draw specialists Stoke and hope the leaders lose at Aston Villa.
Stoke will check on defender Tom Edwards (hip injury) after he missed last week's 0-0 draw at Millwall.
Blades boss Wilder looks likely to have a full squad available.
They have reported no injuries from last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Ipswich, when 23-goal top scorer Billy Sharp made his comeback from a hamstring problem.
Promotion was sealed the following day by Leeds United's controversial 1-1 draw with Villa.
Veteran former Scotland international midfielders Charlie Adam and Darren Fletcher could both make a final appearance for the Potters.
The club announced on Wednesday that Adam, Fletcher and goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard will all leave this summer when their contracts expire.
Match facts
- Stoke City last hosted Sheffield United in a league match in November 2007, losing 1-0 under Tony Pulis to a Blades side managed by Bryan Robson.
- The Blades have lost just once on their last 10 visits to Stoke - 2-0 defeat in March 2005.
- Stoke have won their final league match in each of the last five campaigns, all in the Premier League (including a 6-1 win over Liverpool).
- Since his first match in the Football League with Oxford United in August 2010, Chris Wilder has won 196 games in the top four tiers of English football - 27 more than any other manager.
- Stoke have drawn 10 of their 19 Championship matches under Nathan Jones since he took charge on 9 November - more than any other side.
- Sheffield United have won 11 away league games. The Blades have only twice won more in their history, 12 in 1981-82 and 13 in 2016-17.