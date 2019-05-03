Championship
Wigan12:30Millwall
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Millwall

Reece James in action for Wigan
Reece James has scored three goals in 44 league appearances for Wigan this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Reece James is set to captain Wigan in his final appearance before his loan spell from Chelsea ends.

Regular skipper Sam Morsy is one booking away from a three-match suspension and boss Paul Cook is not expected to risk the midfielder.

Millwall have Aiden O'Brien, Jed Wallace, Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Shaun Hutchinson all sidelined.

Manager Neil Harris could hand senior debuts to youngsters George Alexander, Billy Mitchell and Jesse Debrah.

The academy trio were unused substitutes in the 2-1 defeat by Bristol City on Tuesday, which extended the south London club's winless run to six Championship matches.

Match facts

  • Since winning 2-0 in the FA Cup in April 2013, Wigan are winless in seven matches against Millwall, all in league competition (D3 L4).
  • Millwall haven't lost away at Wigan in a league match since March 2005, when they were beaten 2-0 under Dennis Wise.
  • Only Norwich and Swansea (10 games) are on a longer unbeaten home Championship run than Wigan (9 - W4 D5).
  • Millwall have won their final league match of the season in each of the last three campaigns.
  • Wigan have drawn eight of their last 15 league matches, having drawn just five of their first 30 games this season.
  • Wigan are winless in five home games in all competitions in the month of May since beating Wolves 3-2 on the final day of the Premier League in 2011-12.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Brentford4516131670591161
13Preston451613166764361
14Hull451710186567-261
15Blackburn451611186267-559
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4588292977-4832
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

