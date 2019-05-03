Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could turn to youth for their final Championship match of the season against Swansea.
The Rovers manager has said he would "like to give some younger players a chance", with 21-year-old Harry Chapman in contention to make his first start.
Leroy Fer is out injured for Swansea, with the in-demand midfielder appearing to have played his last game for the Welsh club.
Fer, whose contract ends this summer, had his season ended by a knee injury.
Match facts
- Blackburn haven't hosted Swansea in any competition since January 2015 in the FA Cup fourth round, winning 3-1 at Ewood Park.
- Swansea have lost 14 of their last 17 away league matches against Blackburn (W1 D2 L14), with their only such win coming in September 1971.
- Blackburn have won their last league match of the season in each of the last five campaigns, with four of those five wins coming at Ewood Park.
- After beating Ipswich 1-0 in their last away game, Swansea are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since January 2017 in the Premier League.
- Tony Mowbray has won on the final day of each of the last four league seasons, winning with Coventry City in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and Blackburn in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
- Oli McBurnie is Swansea's top scorer away from home in the Championship this season, scoring seven times - no other team-mate has scored more than twice on the road (Roberts and Routledge both two).