Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Tony Mowbray
Blackburn last hosted Swansea in January 2015
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could turn to youth for their final Championship match of the season against Swansea.

The Rovers manager has said he would "like to give some younger players a chance", with 21-year-old Harry Chapman in contention to make his first start.

Leroy Fer is out injured for Swansea, with the in-demand midfielder appearing to have played his last game for the Welsh club.

Fer, whose contract ends this summer, had his season ended by a knee injury.

Match facts

  • Blackburn haven't hosted Swansea in any competition since January 2015 in the FA Cup fourth round, winning 3-1 at Ewood Park.
  • Swansea have lost 14 of their last 17 away league matches against Blackburn (W1 D2 L14), with their only such win coming in September 1971.
  • Blackburn have won their last league match of the season in each of the last five campaigns, with four of those five wins coming at Ewood Park.
  • After beating Ipswich 1-0 in their last away game, Swansea are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since January 2017 in the Premier League.
  • Tony Mowbray has won on the final day of each of the last four league seasons, winning with Coventry City in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and Blackburn in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
  • Oli McBurnie is Swansea's top scorer away from home in the Championship this season, scoring seven times - no other team-mate has scored more than twice on the road (Roberts and Routledge both two).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Brentford4516131670591161
13Preston451613166764361
14Hull451710186567-261
15Blackburn451611186267-559
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4588292977-4832
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

