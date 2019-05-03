Reading v Birmingham City

John O'Shea, who is ending his career after nearly 20 years, has not kicked a ball for Reading since coming on as substitute in the 1-1 home draw with Rotherham on 23 February

Veteran defender John O'Shea hopes to return from injury to play some part for Reading against Birmingham City - and make his final professional appearance prior to his retirement.

The ex-Manchester United & Republic of Ireland international announced his news on his 38th birthday in midweek.

In-form Birmingham have late decisions to make as they bid to stretch their unbeaten run to seven games.

Blues boss Garry Monk says he has some "knocks and bruises" in his squad.

Despite being docked nine points for breaching English Football League profitability and sustainability rules on 22 March, Birmingham have secured their Championship status for a ninth-straight season.

They start the day in 17th, five points ahead of 20th-placed Reading, whose safety was sealed last weekend, despite their 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Match facts