Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday are without suspended defender Dominic Iorfa for their final Championship game of the season at home to QPR.
Iorfa was sent off at Preston, with Achraf Lazaar in contention to come in after recovering from illness.
QPR could rotate their squad again after caretaker boss John Eustace made several changes for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest.
Luke Freeman, Matt Smith and Nahki Wells are all pushing for recalls.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost their past two league matches against QPR, conceding seven goals across those defeats.
- QPR are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
- Sheffield Wednesday have faced QPR in their final league match of two previous campaigns, losing both 3-1, in 1993 and 2004.
- QPR have lost their final league match of the season in 11 of their past 14 campaigns (W2 D1 L11), including both of their past two.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not won three consecutive home league games since April 2017.
- Defeat for QPR in this match will see the Hoops lose 24 league matches in a season for only the second time in the past 50 campaigns, also losing 24 in 2014-15 in the Premier League.