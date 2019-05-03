Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Steve Bruce's Sheffield Wednesday will confirm a top-half finish in the Championship if they avoid defeat on Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday are without suspended defender Dominic Iorfa for their final Championship game of the season at home to QPR.

Iorfa was sent off at Preston, with Achraf Lazaar in contention to come in after recovering from illness.

QPR could rotate their squad again after caretaker boss John Eustace made several changes for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest.

Luke Freeman, Matt Smith and Nahki Wells are all pushing for recalls.

Match facts