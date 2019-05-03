Championship
Nottm Forest12:30Bolton
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Bolton Wanderers

Bolton defender Mark Beevers
Mark Beevers is one of a number of fitness doubts for Bolton for the trip to Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Yohan Benalouane will return to contention for Nottingham Forest following suspension for their final game of the season against Bolton.

Jack Colback is still banned after receiving his 15th yellow card of the season against Sheffield United.

Relegated Bolton have confirmed they will make their players available to play at the City Ground.

David Wheater (groin) is out and fellow centre-back Jack Hobbs is nursing a troublesome back problem.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won each of their past four home league matches against Bolton, a run stretching back to the 2013-14 season.
  • Bolton have won just one of their past 11 league meetings with Nottingham Forest (W1 D5 L5).
  • This is the second consecutive season Nottingham Forest and Bolton will face each other on the final day of a league season, with the Trotters winning 3-2 last season.
  • Bolton Wanderers have lost 12 of their past 14 away matches in all competitions (W2 D0 L12).
  • Nottingham Forest haven't won three consecutive league matches within the same season since December 2016 under Philippe Montanier.
  • Bolton have scored just 30 goals in 45 away games in the Championship since the start of last season, the fewest of any side to be in the division in both campaigns.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you