Nottingham Forest v Bolton Wanderers
- From the section Championship
Yohan Benalouane will return to contention for Nottingham Forest following suspension for their final game of the season against Bolton.
Jack Colback is still banned after receiving his 15th yellow card of the season against Sheffield United.
Relegated Bolton have confirmed they will make their players available to play at the City Ground.
David Wheater (groin) is out and fellow centre-back Jack Hobbs is nursing a troublesome back problem.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won each of their past four home league matches against Bolton, a run stretching back to the 2013-14 season.
- Bolton have won just one of their past 11 league meetings with Nottingham Forest (W1 D5 L5).
- This is the second consecutive season Nottingham Forest and Bolton will face each other on the final day of a league season, with the Trotters winning 3-2 last season.
- Bolton Wanderers have lost 12 of their past 14 away matches in all competitions (W2 D0 L12).
- Nottingham Forest haven't won three consecutive league matches within the same season since December 2016 under Philippe Montanier.
- Bolton have scored just 30 goals in 45 away games in the Championship since the start of last season, the fewest of any side to be in the division in both campaigns.