Rotherham12:30Middlesbrough
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga
Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored in three of his past four appearances
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Middlesbrough must win at Rotherham on the final day of the Championship season to realistically stand a chance of reaching the play-offs.

Boro start the day a point behind sixth-placed Derby, who host West Brom, and with an inferior goal difference.

If Boro win and Derby drop points then Tony Pulis' side will take sixth place, but a draw will only be enough if the Rams lose by seven goals.

Neither relegated Rotherham nor Boro have any fresh injury worries.

The Millers do have on-loan Bristol City full-back Zak Vyner available again after missing the past two games with injury, but although midfielder Darren Potter is fit again after an Achilles problem he is unlikely to be risked.

Middlesbrough remain without defenders Daniel Ayala (knee), Dael Fry (hamstring) and George Friend (thigh), but midfielder Lewis Wing should be available after making a surprise return to the side after hernia surgery in last week's win over Reading.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have won just one of their last 13 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D5 L7).
  • Middlesbrough have failed to score in either of their last two league meetings with Rotherham (W0 D1 L1).
  • 12 of Rotherham United's last 17 league goals have been scored via set-pieces (six throw-ins, three corners, two free-kicks and a penalty).
  • Middlesbrough have lost five of their last eight away games in all competitions (W2 D1 L5).
  • This will be Rotherham's second match in all competitions played on Sunday in 2019 - their other was a 7-0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup.
  • 11 of Middlesbrough's last 12 Championship goals have been scored in the first half of matches.

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

