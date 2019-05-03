Rotherham United v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored in three of his past four appearances

Middlesbrough must win at Rotherham on the final day of the Championship season to realistically stand a chance of reaching the play-offs.

Boro start the day a point behind sixth-placed Derby, who host West Brom, and with an inferior goal difference.

If Boro win and Derby drop points then Tony Pulis' side will take sixth place, but a draw will only be enough if the Rams lose by seven goals.

Neither relegated Rotherham nor Boro have any fresh injury worries.

The Millers do have on-loan Bristol City full-back Zak Vyner available again after missing the past two games with injury, but although midfielder Darren Potter is fit again after an Achilles problem he is unlikely to be risked.

Middlesbrough remain without defenders Daniel Ayala (knee), Dael Fry (hamstring) and George Friend (thigh), but midfielder Lewis Wing should be available after making a surprise return to the side after hernia surgery in last week's win over Reading.

Match facts