Championship
Derby12:30West Brom
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

Derby's 14-goal top scorer Harry Wilson bagged one of the Rams' goals in the 4-1 win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in October
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Derby County, in sixth, will confirm the final Championship play-off place if they can beat West Bromwich Albion.

But the Baggies, assured of their own play-off berth, can still secure third place if they win and already-relegated Ipswich Town beat Leeds United at home.

Derby have George Evans standing by but hope ever-present defender Richard Keogh is fit after a groin injury in the 1-1 midweek draw at Swansea City.

Albion's Matt Phillips may start after four appearances from the bench.

The influential winger is now fully fit following his return from an ankle injury, which has limited him to just two starts since New Year's Day, but veteran midfielder Gareth Barry remains sidelined.

How it all might work out

If Derby had hung on to win at Swansea on Wednesday night, that would have left Middlesbrough needing at least a seven-goal swing in their final game at another already-relegated side Rotherham United. It would also have completely ended eighth-placed Bristol City's hopes.

If Derby now beat Albion, they would face Leeds United in the play-offs, with a first leg at Pride Park on Saturday 11 May (17.15 BST), followed by a second leg at Elland Road on Wednesday 15 May (19:45 BST).

If Derby draw, a Middlesbrough win at Rotherham would put Tony Pulis's side in the play-offs instead, also against Leeds.

If Derby lose and Boro lose or draw, Bristol City could still make sixth place if they win at Hull - and earn a semi-final meeting with either Leeds or West Brom.

Bristol City could also make it if they win, Derby draw and Boro fail to pick up more than a point - but it is highly unlikely, as the Rams start the day with a goal difference better than the Robins'.

Match facts

  • Derby County and West Bromwich Albion last met at Pride Park in December 2009, drawing 2-2 in the Championship.
  • Albion have won just once in their last 28 away league trips to against Derby - a 1-0 win in their promotion-winning 2003-04 season.
  • The Baggies have not won on the final day of the league season since a 2-0 victory at QPR in 2007-08.
  • Derby, who have won their last three home games, have not won four consecutive league games at Pride Park since a run of five under Steve McClaren (October-December 2016.
  • Albion, who have won 11 away league games this season, have only once bettered that in their 119 previous Football League campaigns, when they won 12 in their promotion-winning 2001-02 season.
  • The Baggies suffered their worst home defeat of the season, when they were caned 4-1 by Frank Lampard's Rams at The Hawthorns in October.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Brentford4516131670591161
13Preston451613166764361
14Hull451710186567-261
15Blackburn451611186267-559
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4588292977-4832
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

