Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

Derby's 14-goal top scorer Harry Wilson bagged one of the Rams' goals in the 4-1 win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in October

Derby County, in sixth, will confirm the final Championship play-off place if they can beat West Bromwich Albion.

But the Baggies, assured of their own play-off berth, can still secure third place if they win and already-relegated Ipswich Town beat Leeds United at home.

Derby have George Evans standing by but hope ever-present defender Richard Keogh is fit after a groin injury in the 1-1 midweek draw at Swansea City.

Albion's Matt Phillips may start after four appearances from the bench.

The influential winger is now fully fit following his return from an ankle injury, which has limited him to just two starts since New Year's Day, but veteran midfielder Gareth Barry remains sidelined.

How it all might work out

If Derby had hung on to win at Swansea on Wednesday night, that would have left Middlesbrough needing at least a seven-goal swing in their final game at another already-relegated side Rotherham United. It would also have completely ended eighth-placed Bristol City's hopes.

If Derby now beat Albion, they would face Leeds United in the play-offs, with a first leg at Pride Park on Saturday 11 May (17.15 BST), followed by a second leg at Elland Road on Wednesday 15 May (19:45 BST).

If Derby draw, a Middlesbrough win at Rotherham would put Tony Pulis's side in the play-offs instead, also against Leeds.

If Derby lose and Boro lose or draw, Bristol City could still make sixth place if they win at Hull - and earn a semi-final meeting with either Leeds or West Brom.

Bristol City could also make it if they win, Derby draw and Boro fail to pick up more than a point - but it is highly unlikely, as the Rams start the day with a goal difference better than the Robins'.

Match facts