Ipswich12:30Leeds
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Leeds United

Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling
Luke Ayling has made 37 Championship appearances for Leeds United this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Bottom club Ipswich will check on the fitness of forward Will Keane ahead of the visit of play-off bound Leeds.

Keane went off early in the defeat at Sheffield United last weekend with the recurrence of a hamstring injury, while winger Gwion Edwards is also a doubt.

Leeds will be without suspended Patrick Bamford after his two-match ban for deceiving match officials in the draw against Aston Villa.

Fellow striker Kemar Roofe (hip) is also expected to miss out again.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are now set for the play-offs, having seen automatic promotion hopes fade after successive defeats by Wigan and Brentford which were followed by a draw against Aston Villa.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have won seven of their past nine home league matches against Leeds (W7 D1 L1).
  • Leeds United haven't completed a league double over Ipswich Town since the 2001-02 season, winning 2-0 earlier this season.
  • Ipswich have lost 25 league matches this season, only losing more in two previous campaigns - 26 in 1963-64 and 29 in 1994-95.
  • Leeds have lost their final league match of the season in just one of the past 11 seasons (W6 D4 L1), a 1-2 defeat to Leicester City in 2011-12.
  • Paul Lambert has been victorious in the final league match of each of the past three seasons, winning with three different clubs - Blackburn in 2015-16, Wolves in 2016-17 and Stoke in 2017-18.
  • Since Patrick Bamford's second goal against Preston in April, Leeds have found the net with just three of their past 112 efforts at goal.

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you