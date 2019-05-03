Brentford v Preston North End

Preston's Ben Pearson was sent off for the third time this season in his last game against Leeds and is also on 14 bookings

Brentford have defender Henrik Dalsgaard available after suspension for their final home Championship game of the season against Preston.

Romaine Sawyers is expected to recover from a knock to play but Lewis Macleod and Yoann Barbet are doubts.

Preston have Ben Pearson back from a three-game ban but he may not be risked as a 15th booking of the season would see miss the start of next term.

Ryan Ledson serves the second game of his four-match suspension.

Both sides are destined to finish in mid-table, with victory for Preston guaranteeing them a top-half finish.

Match facts