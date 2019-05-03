Aston Villa v Norwich City

Norwich sealed promotion back to the Premier League with one game to spare

Premier League-bound Norwich have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Aston Villa, where they need only a draw to clinch the Championship title.

Aston Villa will rest John McGinn, who is one yellow card away from missing the play-off through suspension.

Tammy Abraham is fit after a shoulder injury, as are Jonathan Kodjia, Kortney Hause and Lovre Kalinic.

Anwar El Ghazi is free to play after his controversial red card at Leeds was rescinded.

Villa, who will finish fifth in the table irrespective of Sunday's result, face a Norwich side that will be looking to win their first league title in nine years, having won the League One crown in 2009-10 as they earned back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League.

Ahead of the trip to the Midlands, Norwich confirmed that defender Ivo Pinto will leave the Canaries when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Pinto captained the team last term but has been unable to dislodge youngster Max Aarons from the right-back position this season.

Match facts