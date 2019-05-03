Championship
Aston Villa12:30Norwich
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell of Norwich City
Norwich sealed promotion back to the Premier League with one game to spare
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Premier League-bound Norwich have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Aston Villa, where they need only a draw to clinch the Championship title.

Aston Villa will rest John McGinn, who is one yellow card away from missing the play-off through suspension.

Tammy Abraham is fit after a shoulder injury, as are Jonathan Kodjia, Kortney Hause and Lovre Kalinic.

Anwar El Ghazi is free to play after his controversial red card at Leeds was rescinded.

Villa, who will finish fifth in the table irrespective of Sunday's result, face a Norwich side that will be looking to win their first league title in nine years, having won the League One crown in 2009-10 as they earned back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League.

Ahead of the trip to the Midlands, Norwich confirmed that defender Ivo Pinto will leave the Canaries when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Pinto captained the team last term but has been unable to dislodge youngster Max Aarons from the right-back position this season.

Match facts

  • A draw or win will guarantee Norwich win the Championship title - it would the fourth time they'd won the second tier (also 1971-72, 1985-86 and 2003-04).
  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past nine home league meetings with Norwich (W6 D3 L0) since losing 2-3 in the Premier League in November 1992.
  • Norwich are looking to complete a league double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 1992-93 season, when both clubs finished in the top three of the Premier League.
  • Aston Villa haven't won their final league match of the season in any of the last seven seasons (W0 D2 L5), last winning in 2010-11 against Liverpool.
  • Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has been involved in five goals in five league appearances against Norwich (4 goals, 1 assist), scoring a hat-trick at Villa Park last season.
  • Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in 37 Championship goals this season (28 goals, 9 assists), the most by a player in a Championship season since Rickie Lambert in 2011-12 for Southampton (40 - 27 goals, 13 assists).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Brentford4516131670591161
13Preston451613166764361
14Hull451710186567-261
15Blackburn451611186267-559
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4588292977-4832
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you