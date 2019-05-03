Hull City v Bristol City
Bristol City must win at Hull and hope other results go their way if they are to secure a play-off place on the final day of the Championship season.
They will be unable to finish in the top six if Derby or Middlesbrough win.
Antoine Semenyo is banned, while Callum O'Dowda (knee) and Korey Smith (foot) will not be available.
Hull manager Nigel Adkins has promised to field a strong team in their final game, with defender Reece Burke in contention to return after injury.
Match facts
- Hull have lost just one of their last seven home league matches against Bristol City (W3 D3 L1), though that defeat came last season (2-3 in November 2017).
- Bristol City are looking for their first league double over Hull City since the 1995-96 season.
- Hull have won their final league match of the season in just one of their last 14 seasons (W1 D5 L8), winning 5-1 against Rotherham United in 2015-16.
- Since an 8-2 win over Walsall on the final day of the 2014-15 season, Bristol City have lost their final league match in each of the last three seasons.
- Hull manage Nigel Adkins has not won on the final day of a league season since 2011-12 with Southampton, drawing two and losing two since.
- Lee Johnson is the first Bristol City manger to be in charge of the Robins on the final day of four consecutive league seasons since his father Gary Johnson did so between 2006 and 2009.