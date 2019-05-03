Championship
Hull12:30Bristol City
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Bristol City

Famara Diedhiou
Bristol City need results involving Derby and Middlesbrough to go in their favour if they are to stand any chance of finishing in the play-off places
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Bristol City must win at Hull and hope other results go their way if they are to secure a play-off place on the final day of the Championship season.

They will be unable to finish in the top six if Derby or Middlesbrough win.

Antoine Semenyo is banned, while Callum O'Dowda (knee) and Korey Smith (foot) will not be available.

Hull manager Nigel Adkins has promised to field a strong team in their final game, with defender Reece Burke in contention to return after injury.

Match facts

  • Hull have lost just one of their last seven home league matches against Bristol City (W3 D3 L1), though that defeat came last season (2-3 in November 2017).
  • Bristol City are looking for their first league double over Hull City since the 1995-96 season.
  • Hull have won their final league match of the season in just one of their last 14 seasons (W1 D5 L8), winning 5-1 against Rotherham United in 2015-16.
  • Since an 8-2 win over Walsall on the final day of the 2014-15 season, Bristol City have lost their final league match in each of the last three seasons.
  • Hull manage Nigel Adkins has not won on the final day of a league season since 2011-12 with Southampton, drawing two and losing two since.
  • Lee Johnson is the first Bristol City manger to be in charge of the Robins on the final day of four consecutive league seasons since his father Gary Johnson did so between 2006 and 2009.

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

