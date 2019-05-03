Hull City v Bristol City

Bristol City need results involving Derby and Middlesbrough to go in their favour if they are to stand any chance of finishing in the play-off places

Bristol City must win at Hull and hope other results go their way if they are to secure a play-off place on the final day of the Championship season.

They will be unable to finish in the top six if Derby or Middlesbrough win.

Antoine Semenyo is banned, while Callum O'Dowda (knee) and Korey Smith (foot) will not be available.

Hull manager Nigel Adkins has promised to field a strong team in their final game, with defender Reece Burke in contention to return after injury.

Match facts