Borussia Dortmund manager Lucian Favre declares Bundesliga title race over

Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund trail Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by one point with three games remaining, having played a game more

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre declared the Bundesliga title race "over" and branded the handball rule "the biggest scandal in football" as his side lost to Schalke on Saturday.

Dortmund trail leaders Bayern Munich by a point, having played a game more, after a 4-2 defeat in the Ruhr derby.

The video assistant referee awarded a penalty against Julian Weigl after 18 minutes, allowing Schalke to equalise.

"Football is making itself a laughing stock," said the Swiss manager.

"What do they want players to do, cut their arms off?" he added of the incident in which the ball struck Weigl at close-range.

"The people who invented these rules, I don't know how they look at themselves in the mirror.

"The title race is over. I have never experienced anything like this."

England's Jadon Sancho was struck by a lighter while both Marco Reus and Marius Wolf received red cards for Dortmund - who had led by nine points at the Bundesliga summit in January.

Bayern travel to face second-from-bottom Nurnberg tomorrow, aware victory will see them move four points clear with three games remaining as they chase a seventh consecutive league title.

BVB's remaining fixtures are against Werder Breman and Fortuna, while Bayern also have games against Hannover and RB Leipzig to come.