National League North: Stockport beat Nuneaton 3-0 to secure title and promotion

Jim Gannon is in his third spell in charge of Stockport County, having first managed the club in League Two in 2006

Stockport sealed promotion to the top tier of the National League with a 3-0 win at Nuneaton that also earned them their first title in 52 years.

Goals from Ash Palmer, Matty Warburton and Adam Thomas at already relegated Nuneaton delivered the National League Two crown at Liberty Way.

It ended County's six-year stay in the sixth tier of English football.

And it is the second time Jim Gannon has led them to promotion, going up from League two via play-offs in 2008.

That was a success which briefly interrupted one of the most dramatic falls of any club in English football, with Stockport dropping from the second tier to the sixth in the space of 11 years from 2002.

Along the way, they also went into administration.

To put their history into context, they finished eighth in the Championship in 1996-97 - their first season in the second tier for 59 years - and Manchester City were relegated from that division in the same campaign.

Stockport, who pipped Chorley to automatic promotion by a solitary point, last won a league title in 1966-67 when they topped the old Fourth Division.