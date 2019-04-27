Scottish League One: Montrose secure promotion play-off as Brechin go bottomj

Stewart Petrie's side will face the side finishing second bottom of the Championship

Montrose secured the final promotion play-off spot in Scottish League One despite losing 1-0 away to second-top Forfar Athletic.

East Fife needed a win to retain hopes of promotion but were held to a 1-1 draw away to Stenhousemuir.

The point lifts the home side off the bottom of the table above Brechin City, who lost 3-2 away to Raith Rovers and host Stenhousemuir in the final game.

Sean McIntosh's hat-trick gave Airdrieonians a home win over Arbroath.

The champions were trailing 1-0 when they had Thomas O'Brien sent off.

John Baird's goal against Montrose was enough to keep Forfar in second place ahead of the promotion play-offs.

Brechin were in the lead twice through Ross Kavanagh, but goals from Kevin Nisbet pegged them back before Liam Buchanan's winner for the hosts in Kirkcaldy.

Aaron Dunsmore looked to be keeping alive East Fife's promotion hopes, but Ruaridh Donaldson levelled to give Stenhousemuir the advantage in the race to avoid automatic relegation and secure a second chance via the relegation play-offs.

Meanwhile, Dumbarton a 2-1 home win over Stranraer, both teams without an interest in promotion or relegation.