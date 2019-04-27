Peterhead denied title in stoppage-time as Berwick face play-off

Peterhead were ready to celebrate the title but were left disappointed

Peterhead fell short of clinching the Scottish League Two title as a late Stirling Albion equaliser ensured the race will go to the final day.

Clyde beat Queen's Park 3-0 to move to within two points of the leaders.

Berwick Rangers were consigned to the Pyramid Play-off final after a 3-0 defeat by second-bottom Albion Rovers.

Highland League champions Cove Rangers have the semi-final advantage after a 2-1 first-leg win away to Lowland League winners East Kilbride.

Peterhead, now unbeaten in six games, visit Queen's Park, while Clyde will search for an eighth win in nine games away to Cowdenbeath in the final fixtures.

Former Clyde striker and caretaker boss Peter MacDonald was the man to ensure the title race goes to the wire with his equaliser after Peterhead's Jack Leitch netted for the third successive game.

MacDonald's former side eased to victory after Ally Love set up former Scotland striker David Goodwillie for Clyde's opener, before scoring himself then Ray Grant completed the scoring.

Berwick needed to beat second-bottom visitors Albion Rovers to keep alive their hopes of avoiding a relegation play-off but slumped to a sixth consecutive defeat.

However, two goals from Gregor Fotheringham and a penalty from former Berwick defender Gary Phillips secured a win for the Coatbridge side.

Cove are favourites to face Berwick in the play-off final thanks to first-half goals from Harry Milne and Scott Ross, but Jamie Longworth's stoppage-time reply gives East Kilbride hope.

Fourth-top Annan Athletic stretched their unbeaten run to five games after beating Cowdenbeath 3-2 as they prepare for the promotion play-offs, Aidan Smith scoring twice.

Third-top Edinburgh City were held at home by Elgin City after Josh Walker's opener was cancelled out by a late equaliser from the visitors' Owen Loveland.