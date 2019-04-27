Premier League round-up: West Ham win at Spurs, Cardiff lose again

Ryan Babel (out of the picture) fired in a superb long-range goal to give Fulham their third consecutive win in the Premier League

West Ham became the first away team to win at Tottenham's new ground, Cardiff edged nearer to relegation, while Southampton and Bournemouth shared six goals in a pulsating south coast derby.

Michail Antonio's brilliant second-half goal was enough to give the Hammers what was only their third away win of the season, with Fabian Balbuena clearing Vincent Janssen's header off the line in stoppage time to ensure their three points.

Fulham's Ryan Babel fired in a superb goal from 25 yards out to condemn Cardiff to a 1-0 defeat at Craven Cottage. The result leaves the Bluebirds third from bottom with two games left, two points short of Brighton who play Newcastle in Saturday's late game.

Spurs 0-1 West Ham

Fulham 1-0 Cardiff

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson bundled in an 86th-minute equaliser to give the Cherries a share of the points at Southampton. The away side were 2-1 up at half-time, but goals from James Ward-Prowse and Matt Targett gave Saints the lead in the second half. However, the point earned by Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, together with Cardiff's defeat, means Southampton are safe from relegation.

Wolves stay in seventh place after a 2-1 win away to Watford. Diogo Jota grabbed the winning goal 13 minutes from time to send Watford down to ninth in the table.

Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth

Watford 1-2 Wolves

Palace 0-0 Everton

Everton lost ground in the race to possibly take a place in the Europa League next season with a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace. Everton's Cenk Tosun saw a brilliant back-heeled effort saved by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the closing stages, while Bernard and Lucas Digne hit the post for Everton in the second half. The Toffees are eighth, four points behind Wolves.