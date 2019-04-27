Guernsey FC avoid Isthmian League relegation after final day draw

Guernsey FC celebrate a goal
Guernsey FC have been in the second tier of the Isthmian League for the past six seasons

Guernsey FC ensured their Isthmian League after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Sittingbourne in their final game of the season.

They finish three points above Greenwich Borough after they lost 3-1 to Hastings having been docked three points earlier this week.

Roman Campbell's double put the hosts 2-0 ahead.

But Kieran Mahon pulled a goal back after 65 minutes before Paris Pereira headed and 88th-minute equaliser

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you