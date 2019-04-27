Brian Potter: Hamilton goalkeeping coach collapses before match with Livingston

Brian Potter was previously goalkeeping coach at Dunfermline

Hamilton Academical goalkeeping coach Brian Potter has been taken to hospital with chest pains after collapsing on the pitch prior to Saturday's Scottish Premiership 3-3 draw with Livingston.

Kick-off was delayed for five minutes after the former Accies player, 42, was taken from the field on a stretcher.

"It's very concerning," said manager Brian Rice after the match. "Brian had chest pains after the warm-up. I don't have any news at the minute."

Potter also spent time at Raith Rovers.

He joined the Hamilton backroom staff under former manager Martin Canning in 2015 and has remained since Rice took charge in January.