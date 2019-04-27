Jake Hastie: Rangers to sign Motherwell winger in summer

Jake Hastie (right) will be a Rangers player next season

Winger Jake Hastie has agreed a pre-contract to join Rangers from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Hastie, 20, has scored seven goals in 14 Motherwell games this term, having netted four in 23 for Alloa Athletic in the first half of the campaign.

He has also won his first Scotland Under-21 caps in recent months.

Hastie had been heavily linked with Rangers in recent weeks and Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard admitted his interest on Friday.

After making his Motherwell debut in 2016, Hastie was sent on loan to League One Airdrieonians last season and started the current campaign at Championship outfit Alloa.

Upon returning to Fir Park in January, Hastie became a regular in Stephen Robinson's team and scored five goals in his first six games.

Speaking on Friday, manager Robinson said he thought Hastie had agreed to join another club.

"Jake won't be signing for me," he said. "I believe he has signed for another club, but it's not for me to announce that - I will leave that to other people."