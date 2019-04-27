Irish Premiership: Newry relegated while Glentoran earn Europa play-off place

Newry ended the season four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table
Newry City have been relegated from the Irish Premiership after just one season back in Northern Ireland's top flight.

Damien Mullan's side, needing to win to have any chance of survival, lost 1-0 at home to Dungannon Swifts to finish the season at the foot of the table.

Ards, who drew 1-1 at Warrrenpoint, will play Portadown or Carrick Rangers of the Championship in the end-of-season promotion/relegation play-off.

Meanwhile, Glentoran secured a place in the Europa League play-offs.

The east Belfast side, requiring a point to end the Premiership campaign in seventh place, beat Institute 1-0 at the Oval.

Elsewhere Glenavon made sure of third place by seeing off Cliftonville 4-0 at Mourneview Park, fourth-placed Crusaders won 3-0 away to league runners-up Ballymena United and newly-crowned champions Linfield drew 1-1 at Coleraine.

Danske Bank Premiership
Ballymena United0-3Crusaders
Coleraine1-1Linfield
Glenavon4-0Cliftonville
Glentoran2-0Institute
Newry City0-1Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town1-1Ards
Bluefin Sport Championship
Ballinamallard United0-5Larne
Ballyclare Comrades1-3PSNI
Carrick Rangers4-0Portadown
DergviewvLoughgall
H&W Welders2-2Dundela
Limavady UnitedvKnockbreda

