Premier League stats: Targett, Jota, Babel, Antonio, Holebas

Matt Targett scores for Southampton
Matt Targett's goal helped Southampton secure their Premier League safety

It was a thrilling afternoon for those fans fortunate enough to be at St Mary's for the 3-3 draw between Southampton and Bournemouth - a game which witnessed the 1,000th Premier League goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Cardiff's top-flight status was left dangling by a thread after defeat by Fulham, for whom Ryan Babel finally netted a goal from outside the box in the Premier League.

There were also wins for Wolves - at Watford - and West Ham, who ended Spurs' unbeaten run at their new stadium.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:

  • Southampton's Matt Targett scored the 1,000th Premier League goal of 2018-19, the earliest the 1,000th goal has been scored in a Premier League season since 1994-95 (1 April 1995).
  • Southampton have lost 27 points from leading positions this season, more than any other side in the league.
  • Everton have kept seven clean sheets in their past nine Premier League games - one more than in their first 27 games this season.
  • This was the eighth time Crystal Palace have failed to score in a home Premier League game this season - only Huddersfield have failed to do so more often (9).
  • All five of Diogo Jota's assists for Wolves this season have been for Raul Jimenez, the most Premier League assists exclusively by one player for another.
  • Since the start of 2016-17, Watford's Jose Holebas has picked up 33 yellow cards in the Premier League, more than any other player.
  • Tottenham have lost 17 games in all competitions this season, their most since 2008-09 (19).
  • Michail Antonio's goal was the first Tottenham had conceded at their new stadium in 427 minutes in all competitions.
  • All 26 of Antonio's Premier League goals have come from inside the box.
  • Fulham's Ryan Babel scored his 17th Premier League goal and his first from outside the box.
  • Cardiff had eight shots on target against Fulham, with seven coming in the 73rd minute or later.
  • Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has never won an away Premier League match in London in 16 attempts (W0 D3 L13).

