Cheikh N'Doye: Senegal midfielder big injury doubt for Nations Cup

Cheikh N'Doye played for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Senegal international Cheikh N'Doye is a big injury doubt for this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after undergoing knee surgery.

The 33-year old midfielder, currently on loan at French Ligue 1 club Angers from Birmingham City, suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury during Senegal's win over Mali in a friendly international on 26 March.

It was initially thought to be just a sprain and he was an unused substitute in Angers' 2-2 draw at Marseille in the French league four days later.

Angers have confirmed that N'Doye's knee operation has taken place.

"On Thursday, April 25, our vice captain Sheikh Ndoye had surgery in Lyon. The intervention went very well for the Senegalese international," Angers said in a statement.

"President Saïd Chabane, the players, and all the staff of the club's team wish the midfielder a good and speedy recovery.

"Courage Cheikh! We already know, your warrior soul will allow you to come back stronger!"

The club did not state how long N'Doye will be on the sidelines, but it is now doubtful whether he will recover in time to be included in the Senegal squad for the Nations Cup which runs from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

N'Doye featured in 27 league games for Angers this season before he got injured.

He had previously played for two other French clubs, Epinal and Creteit, before moving to Birmingham City in 2017.

N'Doye, who has been capped 33 times by Senegal, scored on his international debut in a 2-2 draw with Colombia in a friendly in 2014, but only became a regular squad member when coach Aliou Cissé took over the Teranga Lions.

He played at the 2017 Nations Cup finals and in two of Senegal's three matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia - against Poland and Japan - coming on as a substitute in both games.

Senegal will play in Group C at this year's Nations Cup in Egypt alongside Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania - and will play their first game of the tournament against Tanzania on 23 June in Cairo.