Bolton Wanderers: EFL says club must fulfil fixtures after Brentford game postponed
Bolton Wanderers have been told that they must complete their two outstanding fixtures of the season by the English Football League.
The EFL called off Saturday's match with Brentford after Bolton's players said they would not play until they received outstanding wages.
Bolton have been told to rearrange that game "at the earliest opportunity".
An EFL statement said the "ownership difficulties" at the relegated club "remain a significant concern".
