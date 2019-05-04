Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Ross
- 7Newell
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Escuriola
- 14Reilly
- 15Gordon
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Moran
- 19Krones
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 4Bradley
- 3Strapp
- 7Wallace
- 10Moxon
- 6Sonkur
- 11Johnston
- 8Sinnamon
- 9Fergusson
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Swinglehurst
- 15Hooper
- 16Wilson
- 17Muir
- 18Smith
- 20Nade
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown