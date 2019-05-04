Scottish League Two
Albion15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Ross
  • 7Newell
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Morena
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Escuriola
  • 14Reilly
  • 15Gordon
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18Moran
  • 19Krones

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Watson
  • 4Bradley
  • 3Strapp
  • 7Wallace
  • 10Moxon
  • 6Sonkur
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 9Fergusson

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Swinglehurst
  • 15Hooper
  • 16Wilson
  • 17Muir
  • 18Smith
  • 20Nade
Referee:
Stephen Brown

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35237563293476
2Clyde35235762332974
3Edinburgh City35206958312766
4Annan Athletic351961068392963
5Stirling35137154445-146
6Queen's Park351110144445-143
7Cowdenbeath35117174445-140
8Elgin35124195067-1740
9Albion3576223269-3727
10Berwick3554262789-6219
View full Scottish League Two table

