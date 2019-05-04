Cowdenbeath v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|35
|23
|7
|5
|63
|29
|34
|76
|2
|Clyde
|35
|23
|5
|7
|62
|33
|29
|74
|3
|Edinburgh City
|35
|20
|6
|9
|58
|31
|27
|66
|4
|Annan Athletic
|35
|19
|6
|10
|68
|39
|29
|63
|5
|Stirling
|35
|13
|7
|15
|44
|45
|-1
|46
|6
|Queen's Park
|35
|11
|10
|14
|44
|45
|-1
|43
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|35
|11
|7
|17
|44
|45
|-1
|40
|8
|Elgin
|35
|12
|4
|19
|50
|67
|-17
|40
|9
|Albion
|35
|7
|6
|22
|32
|69
|-37
|27
|10
|Berwick
|35
|5
|4
|26
|27
|89
|-62
|19