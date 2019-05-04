Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Clyde
Venue: Central Park

Cowdenbeath v Clyde

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35237563293476
2Clyde35235762332974
3Edinburgh City35206958312766
4Annan Athletic351961068392963
5Stirling35137154445-146
6Queen's Park351110144445-143
7Cowdenbeath35117174445-140
8Elgin35124195067-1740
9Albion3576223269-3727
10Berwick3554262789-6219
