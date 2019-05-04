Queen's Park v Peterhead
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 4Magee
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 2McLean
- 7McGrory
- 8Roberts
- 3Summers
- 11Moore
- 9Ruth
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14McLaren
- 15Hawke
- 16Bradley
- 17Black
- 18Mortimer
- 20McDougall
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
- 18Dow
Substitutes
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 20Riley
- 21Henderson
- 29Sutherland
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Steven Reid