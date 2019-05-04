Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Peterhead
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Peterhead

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 4Magee
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 2McLean
  • 7McGrory
  • 8Roberts
  • 3Summers
  • 11Moore
  • 9Ruth
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14McLaren
  • 15Hawke
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Black
  • 18Mortimer
  • 20McDougall

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister
  • 18Dow

Substitutes

  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 20Riley
  • 21Henderson
  • 29Sutherland
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Steven Reid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35237563293476
2Clyde35235762332974
3Edinburgh City35206958312766
4Annan Athletic351961068392963
5Stirling35137154445-146
6Queen's Park351110144445-143
7Cowdenbeath35117174445-140
8Elgin35124195067-1740
9Albion3576223269-3727
10Berwick3554262789-6219
