Montrose v Raith Rovers
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|35
|20
|9
|6
|62
|37
|25
|69
|2
|Forfar
|35
|18
|6
|11
|51
|45
|6
|60
|3
|Raith Rovers
|35
|16
|11
|8
|74
|48
|26
|59
|4
|Montrose
|35
|15
|5
|15
|48
|49
|-1
|50
|5
|East Fife
|35
|13
|7
|15
|47
|53
|-6
|46
|6
|Airdrieonians
|35
|13
|6
|16
|47
|43
|4
|45
|7
|Dumbarton
|35
|12
|9
|14
|59
|59
|0
|45
|8
|Stranraer
|35
|11
|9
|15
|44
|53
|-9
|42
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|35
|10
|6
|19
|34
|60
|-26
|36
|10
|Brechin
|35
|9
|8
|18
|41
|60
|-19
|35