Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Links Park

Montrose v Raith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath35209662372569
2Forfar35186115145660
3Raith Rovers351611874482659
4Montrose35155154849-150
5East Fife35137154753-646
6Airdrieonians35136164743445
7Dumbarton35129145959045
8Stranraer35119154453-942
9Stenhousemuir35106193460-2636
10Brechin3598184160-1935
