Queen of the South v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2Mercer
- 30Maguire
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 14Low
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 9Aird
- 12McGrath
- 13Mehmet
- 17Murray
- 21Wilson
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 2Elliott
- 31McMillan
- 5Anderson
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 8Bannigan
- 14Gordon
- 30Mansell
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 11Harkins
- 13Hazard
- 17Slater
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 32Cardle
- 43Saunders
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match report to follow.