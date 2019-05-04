Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Mercer
  • 30Maguire
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 14Low
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 9Aird
  • 12McGrath
  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Murray
  • 21Wilson

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 2Elliott
  • 31McMillan
  • 5Anderson
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 8Bannigan
  • 14Gordon
  • 30Mansell
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 9Doolan
  • 11Harkins
  • 13Hazard
  • 17Slater
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 32Cardle
  • 43Saunders
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351581249371253
4Inverness CT35131484740753
5Morton351013123545-1043
6Dunfermline35118163339-641
7Partick Thistle35117174052-1240
8Queen of Sth35911154145-438
9Alloa35108173852-1438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

