Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Dundee United

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Iredale
  • 17O'Connell
  • 7Millar
  • 12Tidser
  • 32Lyon
  • 20Kiltie
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Telfer
  • 8McAlister
  • 15Dykes
  • 36Hynes
  • 37McGrattan
  • 44Dallas

Dundee Utd

  • 34Laidlaw
  • 49Seaman
  • 55Connolly
  • 30Reynolds
  • 3Booth
  • 18Butcher
  • 12Stanton
  • 29Chalmers
  • 25Smith
  • 14Safranko
  • 9Sow

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 44Watson
  • 47Harkes
  • 48Mochrie
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351581249371253
4Inverness CT35131484740753
5Morton351013123545-1043
6Dunfermline35118163339-641
7Partick Thistle35117174052-1240
8Queen of Sth35911154145-438
9Alloa35108173852-1438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you