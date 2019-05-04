Greenock Morton v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 3Iredale
- 17O'Connell
- 7Millar
- 12Tidser
- 32Lyon
- 20Kiltie
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 6Telfer
- 8McAlister
- 15Dykes
- 36Hynes
- 37McGrattan
- 44Dallas
Dundee Utd
- 34Laidlaw
- 49Seaman
- 55Connolly
- 30Reynolds
- 3Booth
- 18Butcher
- 12Stanton
- 29Chalmers
- 25Smith
- 14Safranko
- 9Sow
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 19Bouhenna
- 44Watson
- 47Harkes
- 48Mochrie
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match report to follow.