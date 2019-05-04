Scottish Championship
Ayr15:00Alloa
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 29Miller
  • 23Docherty
  • 4Kerr
  • 28Cadden
  • 17Shankland
  • 25McCowan

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 8Crawford
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 31Thorburn
  • 32Hewitt

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta
  • 23Shields

Substitutes

  • 4Roscoe
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
William Collum

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351581249371253
4Inverness CT35131484740753
5Morton351013123545-1043
6Dunfermline35118163339-641
7Partick Thistle35117174052-1240
8Queen of Sth35911154145-438
9Alloa35108173852-1438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

