Ayr United v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 30Muirhead
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 29Miller
- 23Docherty
- 4Kerr
- 28Cadden
- 17Shankland
- 25McCowan
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 8Crawford
- 10Forrest
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 31Thorburn
- 32Hewitt
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 11Flannigan
- 6Hetherington
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 19Zanatta
- 23Shields
Substitutes
- 4Roscoe
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 16Karadachki
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match report to follow.