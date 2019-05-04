Falkirk v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|35
|21
|8
|6
|61
|31
|30
|71
|2
|Dundee Utd
|35
|19
|8
|8
|49
|39
|10
|65
|3
|Ayr
|35
|15
|8
|12
|49
|37
|12
|53
|4
|Inverness CT
|35
|13
|14
|8
|47
|40
|7
|53
|5
|Morton
|35
|10
|13
|12
|35
|45
|-10
|43
|6
|Dunfermline
|35
|11
|8
|16
|33
|39
|-6
|41
|7
|Partick Thistle
|35
|11
|7
|17
|40
|52
|-12
|40
|8
|Queen of Sth
|35
|9
|11
|15
|41
|45
|-4
|38
|9
|Alloa
|35
|10
|8
|17
|38
|52
|-14
|38
|10
|Falkirk
|35
|8
|11
|16
|34
|47
|-13
|35
Alfredo Morelos, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Ryan Kent have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year away. Watch their highlights...
Jake Hastie has made a stunning impression since breaking into the Motherwell team in January. Here are some of his highlights...
Partick Thistle's players have been asked to chose the starting XI for their Scottish Championship relegation decider against Queen of the South.
Chelsea and Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert talks David Luiz's party, tumble dryer confusion, and how London is very, very different to Irvine.
BBC Scotland looks at what has propelled David Turnbull into the spotlight this season in the Scottish Premiership.
US Open champion Barry McCluskey tells BBC Scotland about blind golf, receiving text messages from comedian Kevin Bridges, and his father scoring a goal that sparked a riot.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland