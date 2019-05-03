Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

Wolves' Diogo Jota has scored seven goals in his last eight appearances at Molineux in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves have no injury problems, so he could name the same starting line-up for a third consecutive game.

The head coach has also indicated that third-choice goalkeeper Will Norris, 25, may feature in one of their two remaining matches.

Fulham full-back Denis Odoi is ruled out after suffering concussion during the 1-0 victory against Cardiff.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcus Bettinelli and Lazar Markovic remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Regardless of whether seventh place will earn Europa League qualification, it is a target which Wolves are keen to confirm. To be the team just behind the so-called big six is impressive, particularly for a side only promoted a year ago.

The nature of that potential achievement is accentuated by Fulham's immediate return to the Championship; they too had high hopes 12 months ago, at the very least of consolidation.

Wanderers' outstanding campaign has been tempered somewhat by a string of surprisingly poor results against the bottom six, and with Fulham having won all three matches since their relegation was confirmed, the hosts may find this fixture a genuine challenge.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker: "It's a difficult league to go and win three on the bounce and the players have done very well. We've shown the quality we have.

"Now we are three or four weeks from knowing we have been relegated, it is probably best now we really move things forward.

"Whether that is me leading this team trying to get back into the Premier League or whether it is somebody else, it is probably better it happens a bit quicker than later."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham keep on winning, and keep on keeping clean sheets too. It has obviously come too late to keep them up, but their recent results should mean Scott Parker gets the job permanently.

I think the Cottagers' run ends on Saturday, though. Wolves have had an extremely impressive campaign and they should sign off with a win in their final home game. They deserve a fantastic send-off.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are winless in 14 league and cup games away to Wolves since a 4-0 victory in the second tier in April 1985 (D4, L10).

The Cottagers have lost three of their four Premier League games at Molineux, conceding twice in each of those defeats.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost six of their 11 league games against the teams in the bottom six prior to the latest round of matches, compared to just three defeats in 11 fixtures versus the top six.

If matches against the bottom six were excluded, they would be third in the table, behind only Liverpool and Manchester City.

Victory would give Wolves 57 points, the highest Premier League total by a newly-promoted club since Ipswich's haul of 66 in 2000-01.

A seventh-place finish would also be the best performance by top-flight newcomers since Ipswich ended fifth in 2001.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in their last seven top-flight games at Molineux (W5, D2).

Diogo Jota has had a hand in seven goals in his last eight Premier League games, scoring four and assisting three - as many as he managed in his first 23 appearances.

Jota has scored seven goals in his last eight appearances at Molineux in all competitions.

