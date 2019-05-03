Cardiff City v Crystal Palace

December's reverse fixture was the first Premier League match featuring two managers aged 70 or above.

TEAM NEWS

Kenneth Zohore should be fit for Cardiff but Aron Gunnarsson is a doubt and Harry Arter is likely to miss out.

Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson, Joe Ralls and Matthew Connolly are all sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Crystal Palace will be without Christian Benteke, who took a blow to his cheekbone during the draw with Everton and has not trained all week.

Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Pape Souare are also ruled out by injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: The first part of the only realistic equation which would see Cardiff avoid relegation is that they must win both their remaining games: Palace at home and Manchester United away. Then Brighton must fail to earn more than one point in their last two games - at Arsenal and at home to Manchester City.

However, Cardiff have only won back-to-back Premier League games once this season and they haven't won at Old Trafford since 1954.

Palace deserve credit for assuring safety with something to spare but they're an unexceptional side, over-reliant on Wilfred Zaha - who clearly intends to leave them.

With four years of his contract to run, Palace can call the shots on that one. But Zaha will be keen to impress at Cardiff, where he had an almost instantly forgettable loan spell five years ago.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We've got to win this game. If we don't we can forget it, so we've got to concentrate on that really.

"We always give effort and sometimes we are a bit limited. But with two games to go we're still in it.

"I'm a bit sad. You're bound to feel a bit sad. One or two more points would see us in a different situation. I think we may have accepted where we are at the beginning of the season. We'll give it our best shot against Palace."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "There is no doubt they [Cardiff] have been good at home this season and had some good results, and they have been unlucky at times. They have done very well as a club to still be in the fight with two games left.

"We have to expect a very motivated team, a team that will give its all to cling to the last chances of staying in the league, and hoping they can win while Brighton don't. We have a desire to win the game as well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sadly for Cardiff, I think this game might sum up their season. You cannot fault their efforts over the past few months but ultimately they have not had enough quality to stay in the top flight.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff have failed to score in all three previous Premier League meetings, losing twice and drawing the other.

The Bluebirds have won only one of their last five league matches against Palace (D1, L3), a 2-1 home Championship triumph in 2012.

However, the Eagles have recorded just one victory in their previous nine trips to Cardiff (D4, L4).

Cardiff City

Cardiff could become the first team to have played in at least two Premier League seasons and been relegated each time.

They have lost eight of their past 10 league fixtures, winning the other two.

The Bluebirds have equalled their top-flight club record of 23 defeats in a season, set in 1956-57.

Neil Warnock's side have won five of eight home league matches against fellow sides currently in the bottom half of the table (D2, L1).

However, they have only scored nine first-half league goals this season, the lowest tally in the division.

Warnock could suffer a third top-flight relegation, with his previous ones coming with Notts County in 1991-92 and Sheffield United in 2006-07.

Crystal Palace