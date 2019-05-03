Newcastle United v Liverpool

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson could break the record for most assists by a defender in a Premier League season

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are hopeful forward Ayoze Perez will be fit despite suffering a bruised hip against Brighton.

Florian Lejeune, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron remain sidelined.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss the rest of the season after injuring his groin against Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Reds will monitor Roberto Firmino, who has been nursing a muscle injury and was only used as a substitute against Barca.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may return to the starting line-up after losing his place in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The title battle that's relentlessly traded blow by winning blow for weeks could be all over by Monday night.

That's if Liverpool fail to win - and at a ground where they haven't won in the last four visits.

This season is very different though, and it would be very cruel if their marathon Premier and Champions League campaigns were to end in the same week.

"This is football", as the top coaches often remind us.

The extra twist comes with Rafael Benitez.

It might prove his last St James' Park game as Newcastle manager (here we go again!) and, for all his Liverpool history and allegiance, proud Rafa will be desperate to win - and remain the last Reds boss to bring major success.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "We never stay too long in the last game, we don't have time for it.

"We have to try to sort that on Tuesday [the second leg against Barcelona], not now. The boys are completely on the Newcastle game.

"[Newcastle] are in a very good moment. They have won quite a few games in recent weeks and are in a comfortable situation. They changed formation after they played us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This will be a tough game for Liverpool because they will have to break Newcastle down.

It might actually help that they lost 3-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, because it means they won't have one eye on Tuesday's second leg any more.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's only home defeat against Liverpool in the past seven Premier League meetings at St James' Park was a 6-0 loss in April 2013 (W4, D2).

Liverpool have lost 10 Premier League games away to Newcastle - they have only suffered more defeats on the road against Manchester United (16), Chelsea (14) and Tottenham (12).

Newcastle United

The Magpies have won six of their past seven Premier League home games, scoring at least twice in each victory. The exception was last month's 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Newcastle have won their last four home league matches in the month of May, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once.

However, they could lose their 10th home league fixture of the season, which would be their most in a top-flight campaign since 1988-89.

Their total of 45 goals conceded is the seventh best record in the top flight, yet they have let in 13 headed goals - a tally exceeded only by Huddersfield (14).

Rafael Benitez is winless in his five previous league games against Liverpool (D3, L2) - the only side he has faced more often in the Premier League without winning is Birmingham City.

Benitez could suffer his 100th English league defeat.

Ayoze Perez has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 33 in the competition.

Liverpool