West Ham United v Southampton

Southampton will again be without defensive pair Jannik Vestergaard (left) and Maya Yoshida

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's injury problems are easing, with Samir Nasri, who has missed five games with a calf strain, among those set to return.

Manuel Lanzini and Aaron Cresswell are fit again, while Carlos Sanchez could make his comeback from a knee injury.

Southampton will again be without Maya Yoshida and Jannik Vestergaard because of illness and injury respectively.

Mario Lemina could start for the first time since returning from an abdominal problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Manuel Pellegrini has called this a transition season for West Ham, but it's still one in which they can finish in the top half of the table - something they haven't managed in either of the last two campaigns.

One of the major frustrations for Pellegrini will be that the Hammers have shown they can perform against the big guns, but have been hit and miss when facing teams lower down the table.

Southampton arrive fresh from securing Premier League safety after an impressive haul of 29 points from 21 games since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over.

It's not just results that have picked up under Hasenhuttl either, with the Saints good to watch as well. Their fans can be optimistic about next season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on his first season at West Ham: "I have enjoyed it. I have come to a big club, the Premier League is the best league in the world so I am of course happy.

"I also want to do it better, this is the first time I have not qualified for Europe so I hope that next season we will do it."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We are happy, we worked very hard to stay in the league. We came from a very difficult position.

"It is fantastic we are safe and it is like a re-start, a new start. For the future, doing it better is the important thing."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham became the first away team to win at Tottenham's new stadium last week and although they are very up and down, I have a feeling they will sign off with another good performance in their last home game of the season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are aiming to do a league double over Southampton for the first time since 2000-01.

The Hammers have come from behind to win in seven Premier League games against Southampton,

This is the 100th league fixture between the clubs.

A different West Ham player has scored twice in each of the past three Premier League meetings: Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson.

West Ham United

West Ham's victory at Spurs ended a four-match winless run (D1, L3).

They have lost just one of their last eight home games in the Premier League (W4, D3).

The Hammers are aiming to keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since May.

They have managed just six clean sheets in the league this season - only relegated Fulham and Huddersfield have had fewer.

West Ham have failed to score in 14 of their 36 league games, with only Cardiff and Huddersfield having a worse record.

Lukasz Fabianski has been the busiest goalkeeper in the top flight, making 144 saves this season.

Southampton