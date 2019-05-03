Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

  • Hearts are looking to win consecutive top-flight matches against Kilmarnock for the first time since April 2010 when they won five in succession.
  • Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past three league visits to Hearts (W2 D1); they had lost three of their previous four such meetings before this (D1).
  • Hearts have lost three of their past four home league matches, including both of the last two. They last lost three consecutive home Scottish Premiership games back in January 2014 under Gary Locke (four in a row).
  • Kilmarnock have lost both of their past two league games by a 0-1 scoreline; they last suffered three straight Scottish Premiership defeats without scoring back in April 2010 under Jimmy Calderwood.
  • Hearts manager Craig Levein hasn't beaten Kilmarnock in a home Scottish Premiership meeting since November 2007 while in charge of Dundee United (P5 W0 D2 L3 since).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35256472175581
2Rangers35219578255372
3Aberdeen351871053391461
4Kilmarnock351610946301658
5Hibernian351412950351554
6Hearts35156144045-551
7St Johnstone35146153545-1048
8Motherwell35145164251-947
9Livingston351110143939043
10Hamilton3576222573-4827
11St Mirren3567222863-3525
12Dundee3546252874-4618
