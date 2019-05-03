Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen12:30Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic need just a point to secure the Scottish Premiership title.
  • Aberdeen are looking to avoid defeat in consecutive league meetings with Celtic for the first time since October 2004 having drawn 0-0 with them in March.
  • Celtic have won each of their past five league visits to Aberdeen since losing 2-1 in February 2016 under Ronny Deila.
  • Aberdeen, who lost 2-0 at Rangers in their last outing, haven't suffered back-to-back league defeats since February 2018, when the second such defeat came at home to Celtic.
  • Celtic are unbeaten in all 15 of their league matches in 2019 so far (W12 D3) and have won five of six such games away from home (D1).
  • Celtic's Scott Sinclair has scored four goals in his past three league games against Aberdeen, including a hat-trick at Pittodrie in December 2018.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th May 2019

  • AberdeenAberdeen12:30CelticCeltic
  • DundeeDundee15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
  • MotherwellMotherwell15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone15:00LivingstonLivingston

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35256472175581
2Rangers35219578255372
3Aberdeen351871053391461
4Kilmarnock351610946301658
5Hibernian351412950351554
6Hearts35156144045-551
7St Johnstone35146153545-1048
8Motherwell35145164251-947
9Livingston351110143939043
10Hamilton3576222573-4827
11St Mirren3567222863-3525
12Dundee3546252874-4618
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you