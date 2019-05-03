Aberdeen v Celtic
- Celtic need just a point to secure the Scottish Premiership title.
- Aberdeen are looking to avoid defeat in consecutive league meetings with Celtic for the first time since October 2004 having drawn 0-0 with them in March.
- Celtic have won each of their past five league visits to Aberdeen since losing 2-1 in February 2016 under Ronny Deila.
- Aberdeen, who lost 2-0 at Rangers in their last outing, haven't suffered back-to-back league defeats since February 2018, when the second such defeat came at home to Celtic.
- Celtic are unbeaten in all 15 of their league matches in 2019 so far (W12 D3) and have won five of six such games away from home (D1).
- Celtic's Scott Sinclair has scored four goals in his past three league games against Aberdeen, including a hat-trick at Pittodrie in December 2018.