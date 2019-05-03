Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Livingston
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Livingston are looking to earn back-to-back wins over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership for the first time after beating them 3-1 in March.
  • St Johnstone have won each of their past three home league games, last winning four in succession in December 2014.
  • Only Hamilton (10) have earned fewer points away from home in the Scottish top-flight in 2018-19 than Livingston (11), although the Lions have drawn each of their last three away league games.
  • St Johnstone have won all three of their home league matches against newly-promoted clubs this season without conceding a single goal; they had only won three of their previous 16 home matches against such opposition before 2018-19 (D8 L5).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35256472175581
2Rangers35219578255372
3Aberdeen351871053391461
4Kilmarnock351610946301658
5Hibernian351412950351554
6Hearts35156144045-551
7St Johnstone35146153545-1048
8Motherwell35145164251-947
9Livingston351110143939043
10Hamilton3576222573-4827
11St Mirren3567222863-3525
12Dundee3546252874-4618
View full Scottish Premiership table

