Dundee v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Dundee are unbeaten in five league matches against Hamilton, winning four and drawing the other most recently in February (1-1).
- Hamilton have lost both of their past two league trips to Dundee without scoring a single goal in either visit.
- Dundee have lost nine consecutive league matches. The last side to lose 10 or more in a row in the Scottish Premiership were Livingston in April 2006 (13 straight losses).
- Hamilton have drawn each of their past four league games, their longest such run of stalemates since December 2016 (five).
- Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has only lost one of his last 11 meetings with Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D4), a 1-0 defeat as Ross County manager in August 2016.