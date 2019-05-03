Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Hamilton
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee are unbeaten in five league matches against Hamilton, winning four and drawing the other most recently in February (1-1).
  • Hamilton have lost both of their past two league trips to Dundee without scoring a single goal in either visit.
  • Dundee have lost nine consecutive league matches. The last side to lose 10 or more in a row in the Scottish Premiership were Livingston in April 2006 (13 straight losses).
  • Hamilton have drawn each of their past four league games, their longest such run of stalemates since December 2016 (five).
  • Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has only lost one of his last 11 meetings with Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D4), a 1-0 defeat as Ross County manager in August 2016.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35256472175581
2Rangers35219578255372
3Aberdeen351871053391461
4Kilmarnock351610946301658
5Hibernian351412950351554
6Hearts35156144045-551
7St Johnstone35146153545-1048
8Motherwell35145164251-947
9Livingston351110143939043
10Hamilton3576222573-4827
11St Mirren3567222863-3525
12Dundee3546252874-4618
View full Scottish Premiership table

