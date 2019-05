From the section

Newport could secure a play-off spot with a draw as long as Exeter do not beat Forest Green Rovers

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley must decide whether to recall veterans Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche, with the former having tormented Newport over the years.

Midfielder Aaron Wildig and defender Zak Mills will both have fitness tests.

Play-off chasing Newport are hoping midfield pair Ben Kennedy and Joss Labadie can prove their fitness.

Andrew Crofts is also fit for a game where a win would guarantee Michael Flynn's side a play-off place.